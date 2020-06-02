Ann Arbor District Library announces reopening plans

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor District Library has Tuesday it will begin opening in phases starting on June 15, in accordance with Gov. Whitmer’s Safe Start plan.

Since the library closed its doors abruptly in response to the coronavirus pandemic, its priority will be to process the backlog of returned materials and free up items still on the Hold Shelves since mid March.

Here’s a timeline the library provided for reopening phases:

June 15: Open for returns and pick up of requests filed prior to the closure

June 22: All locations open noon to 8 p.m. daily for scheduled locker or lobby pick up. No curbside pick up will be available.

July: Public computing opens by appointment at the Downtown Library

Materials checked out prior to the closure are not due until after July 1. No fines will accumulate for several months.

While the Summer Game will go on as planned online and in outside venues, in-person programming will take many months to resume.

“Everyone at AADL extends our gratitude to you for your patience with the library closure during this sad and difficult time,” read a news release. “We also extend our condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19, and it is our fervent hope that you continue to be well and safe as we move through the next months.”

To learn more about AADL’s reopening phases, click here.