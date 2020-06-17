Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know June 17, 2020

The state of Michigan reported 125 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Tuesday.

At its peak at the beginning of April, Michigan was reporting more than 1,500 cases a day. The state reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 15, and has not had a daily case count of more than 300 since May 31.

As we were explaining on Monday, the state of Michigan is not seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, despite what you may have seen being reported by national news outlets.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a news conference about the state’s COVID-19 response at 11 a.m. Wednesday. She will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

The state’s stay-at-home order went into effect on March 23 and was lifted June 1. Michigan is now reopening in phases. Restaurants and retail businesses have been allowed to resume under safety restrictions. People can gather outside in groups of up to 100 people. Outdoor fitness classes and athletic events are allowed, as long as social distancing practices are followed.

Here’s a look at the data in Michigan: