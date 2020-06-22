Michigan surpasses 1 million total COVID-19 tests

DETROIT – Michigan has officially surpassed one million total tests, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of June 20, Michigan reported 1,065,902 total tests -- 923,961 diagnostic tests and 141,941 serology (anti-body) tests.

On April 21, Michigan reported 121,298 total tests, which was the 11th most total tests in the U.S. But when compared to tests per 1 million (population), Michigan was 25th, with 12,182 tests at that rate.

Now, as of June 22, Michigan ranks 12th in testing rate and 7th in total tests in the U.S., according to WorldOMeters.

In the last two weeks, the state has been averaging about 13,000 diagnostic tests per day. The state’s previously stated goal was 15,000 per day. But this is up from about 7,000 in mid-April.

The positive rate has remained low, around 2 percent daily, down from around 30 percent in mid-April.

Overall, cases continue to be flat in Michigan, with no increase in hospitalizations. As of June 19, only 3.24 percent of active cases were hospitalized, down from 17 percent in early April.