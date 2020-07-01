Officials warn of ‘unclaimed property’ scam targeting Michigan residents

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Treasury issued a warning Tuesday that Michigan residents are receiving text messages regarding unclaimed property that is likely a scam.

The department says multiple individuals have reported receiving text messages from an unknown source that offer to reunite the individual with their “unclaimed property.” These messages typically come with a link that the recipient is asked to click to claim their property.

Michigan residents are urged not to interact with or respond to the text messages, as they are not affiliated with the state treasury.

Unclaimed property such as assets in dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and certificates are turned over to the state treasury by law once they are considered abandoned and unclaimed, officials said.

Anyone concerned that they have unclaimed property can visit the state’s website here or call 517-636-5320 between 9 a.m.-noon on Monday and Friday or 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

