Michigan’s auto insurance law changes tomorrow -- Are you ready?

DETROIT – Michigan drivers should have the choice of cutting their auto insurance costs starting this week.

Michigan lawmakers approved bipartisan auto insurance reform legislation last spring aimed at cutting costs for Michigan drivers who have paid the highest insurance rates in the country. This gives drivers a choice regarding level of coverage -- but they will likely have to take action.

Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services will continue to operate its no-fault hotline and answer calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dedicated Auto No-Fault Consumer Hotline: 833-ASK-DIFS (275-3437)

Dedicated Auto No-Fault Consumer Email: autoinsurance@michigan.gov

Or visit michigan.gov/autoinsurance for more details on changes to the law and more information

Upcoming town halls are scheduled for July 8 and 23 at 12 p.m.

Watch: Virtual Town Hall with Sen. Ananich, Reps. Cherry, Kennedy, Mueller, Neeley, and Sneller

Statement from Insurance Alliance of Michigan Executive Director Erin McDonough on the state’s new auto no-fault law:

“For the first time in nearly 50 years, Michigan drivers will have a choice in the level of medical coverage included with their car insurance, which is leading to lower car insurance premiums across the state — including in Detroit. And under the new law the 20% of Michiganders who are currently driving without insurance will be able to get legal without facing a penalty. Insurance Alliance of Michigan member companies are committed to doing their part to educate their customers about the upcoming changes to Michigan’s auto no-fault law and helping drivers find the right plan for them and their family. We encourage Michiganders to reach out to their insurance company or independent agent to see what options are available under the new law so they can pick a plan that works for their budget.”