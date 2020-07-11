84ºF

Michigan

Woman, boy die after house fire in Grand Rapids

Cause of fire still under investigation

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman and young boy have died following a house fire in western Michigan.

Firefighters pulled the woman and boy from the burning house Saturday morning, said Grand Rapids Deputy Fire Chief Brad Brown.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The child died at a hospital. Their names have not been released.

The blaze started about 9 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flame and smoke.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday afternoon.

