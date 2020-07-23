79ºF

Kroger stores to host hiring events across Michigan

Kroger stores are looking to hire 1,000 people

The Kroger Co. of Michigan is looking to hire 1,000 people across the state.

An in-person hiring event will take place between noon and 5 p.m. on August 4 at all Kroger stores.

Candidates are asked to visit the service desk to leave their name and phone number, and then remain in their car until they are contacted by a hiring manager.

The company is also planning a two-day virtual hiring event amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Between noon and 4 p.m. on August 5-6, candidates are encouraged to apply online here.

