Kroger stores to host hiring events across Michigan

The Kroger Co. of Michigan is looking to hire 1,000 people across the state.

An in-person hiring event will take place between noon and 5 p.m. on August 4 at all Kroger stores.

Candidates are asked to visit the service desk to leave their name and phone number, and then remain in their car until they are contacted by a hiring manager.

The company is also planning a two-day virtual hiring event amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Between noon and 4 p.m. on August 5-6, candidates are encouraged to apply online here.

