LIVE STREAM: Michigan Secretary of State on expectations for Primary Election

LANSING, Mich. – The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 4 -- and it’ll look very different from past elections.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will provide an update on what to expect for the Primary Election next week during a press conference on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, Michigan has implemented increased mail-in voting options for voters, which is expected to be used at a record-high pace. The huge influx could make it difficult to report election results as quickly.

Benson is advising voters with absentee ballots to mail them immediately or drop them off at their local drop box or clerk’s office as soon as possible. Michigan law states all ballots must be received by the clerk by 8 p.m. on August 4 in order to be counted. A list of ballot drop boxes is available online. Voters may only return their ballot to the drop box of their city or township.

“Voters should get their absentee ballots returned as quickly as possible,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “This close to the primary, Michiganders should return their absentee ballots to their clerk’s office directly, or submit them via their local ballot drop box, in order to ensure their vote is counted.”