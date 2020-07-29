Vote for the best Reese’s Krispy Kreme doughnut

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its three Reese’s doughnuts, and you’ll be the judge to determine which is the best.

Through Aug. 16, anyone has the opportunity to order the three doughnuts - The Classic, the Outrageous and the Original Filled, Chocolate Lovers - and vote the “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time.” Anyone interested in participating can post their favorite on social media platforms, using #GREATASTE. Participants are encouraged to be creative - sing a song, dance or give a simple review.

The doughnut with the most votes will be a permanent item on the menu.

Everything you love about Reese’s, in three different 🍩s. Which one will you crown #1? 🏆 #KrispyKreme



Try Classic, #Outrageous & #OriginalFilled Chocolate lovers now -> Aug 16! Participating US shops only. Via drive thru or online ordering. All info https://t.co/fz86XMWEsv pic.twitter.com/MZiKzXP1hM — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 27, 2020

Here’s information about the doughnuts.

The Classic (Reese’s Doughnut of the Year in 2017): Filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter sauce.

The Outrageous (Reese’s Doughnut of the Year in 2018): An original glazed chocolate doughnut dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with Mini Reese’s Pieces and a drizzle of salted caramel and Reese’s peanut butter sauce.

The Original Filled, Chocolate Lovers (Reese’s Doughnut of the Year in 2019): A chocolate original glazed doughnut ﬁlled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with Reese’s peanut butter sauce.

Participating stores in Michigan:

Allen Park: 15050 Southfield Road

Grand Rapids: 2700 E. Beltline Road

Troy: 208 West 14 Mile Road

Utica: 45301 Schoenherr Road

For more information on the contest, visit https://krispykreme.com/promos/reeses2020.