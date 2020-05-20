Thousands wait in line for free Krispy Kreme -- but there’s a catch

TROY, Mich. – If you were a member of the class of 2020 you could get a free dozen Krispy Kreme donuts.

In Troy, 14 Mile was a parking lot -- with traffic backing up onto I-75 for hours. The store asked former students to bring their cap and gown and identification to prove that they were a graduating senior.

Thousands waited in lines for over 2 hours for the opportunity. Students came from all over Metro Detroit after missing out on all the traditional festivities like prom and graduation.

Tens of thousands of donuts went out the door and the store had a line until they closed at 10 p.m.