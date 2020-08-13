Survey results: Should kids return to in-person school this fall?

We’ve conducted a survey of ClickOnDetroit members to find out where everyone stands with the potential for a return to in-person school classes this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC’s guidelines call for schools to return to in-person classes with the director proclaiming it “critically important for our public health to open schools this fall.”

Despite the strong recommendation for a return to in-person classes, the CDC does warn that community spread of the virus could lead to another closure.

A lot of school districts in Michigan are announcing plans to start the semester with virtual learning only. Other districts have decided to offer a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning options.

We did a quick survey of our site members -- here’s how they responded:

