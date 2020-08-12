View list: Michigan school district return plans for 2020-21

Here’s a table of select Michigan districts listing how each plans to start the 2020-21 academic year, and a link to their website or official plan.
- Return to School section
- View more: School Confessionals
- Related: Gov. Whitmer signs order requiring children, workers to wear masks at Michigan childcare centers, camps
“Hybrid start” means the district is offering virtual, in-person or a mix of both options to start the academic year.
Please contact us with updates on districts or information from districts that we are missing.