Michigan

View list: Michigan school district return plans for 2020-21

Many districts offering hybrid model with in-person, virtual learning options

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

A student gets her face mask prepared by her mother at a school in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Students in North Rhine-Westphalia will have to wear face masks at all times due to the coronavirus pandemic as they return to school this Wednesday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Here’s a table of select Michigan districts listing how each plans to start the 2020-21 academic year, and a link to their website or official plan.

“Hybrid start” means the district is offering virtual, in-person or a mix of both options to start the academic year.

Please contact us with updates on districts or information from districts that we are missing.

