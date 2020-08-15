84ºF

MLive reporter arrested at ‘Proud Boys’ rally in Kalamazoo, posts show

Far-right group, counter-protesters clash Saturday in Kalamazoo

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Members of far-right group "Proud Boys" and counter-protesters clash in Kalamazoo on Aug. 15, 2020. Photo courtesy of WOOD-TV.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – An MLive reporter was arrested while covering a rally that turned violent in Kalamazoo on Saturday afternoon, according to reports online.

Members of the white nationalist group “Proud Boys” reportedly clashed with counter-protesters during a scheduled demonstration in the area of E. Water and N. Edward streets, WOOD-TV reports.

Warning: Explicit language can be heard in the protest videos below.

Some members of the far-right group and the counter-protesters reportedly engaged in fist fighting when the Proud Boys arrived at the event.

Kalamazoo police intervened and ordered the crowds to disperse, according to WOOD-TV.

Police reportedly arrested “a few people” -- including MLive reporter Samuel Robinson.

Some protesters are still at the scene but most have dispersed as of about 3:30 p.m., WOOD-TV says.

