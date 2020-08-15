MLive reporter arrested at ‘Proud Boys’ rally in Kalamazoo, posts show

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – An MLive reporter was arrested while covering a rally that turned violent in Kalamazoo on Saturday afternoon, according to reports online.

Members of the white nationalist group “Proud Boys” reportedly clashed with counter-protesters during a scheduled demonstration in the area of E. Water and N. Edward streets, WOOD-TV reports.

Warning: Explicit language can be heard in the protest videos below.

(Language warning) Far-right group Proud Boys and counter-protesters meet in downtown Kalamazoo. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/0ECnOXibke — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) August 15, 2020

Some members of the far-right group and the counter-protesters reportedly engaged in fist fighting when the Proud Boys arrived at the event.

Kalamazoo police intervened and ordered the crowds to disperse, according to WOOD-TV.

Police reportedly arrested “a few people” -- including MLive reporter Samuel Robinson.

Proud Boys are attacking counter protesters, spraying pepper spray. I have been hit and sprayed. pic.twitter.com/JxzELa1ZEP — Samuel J. Robinson (@samueljrob) August 15, 2020

Some protesters are still at the scene but most have dispersed as of about 3:30 p.m., WOOD-TV says.

Police in riot gear have given a five-minute warning to clear the area until they start arresting people near East Water and Edwards streets. The Proud Boys have largely cleared out, overwhelmed by counter-protesters. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/EVN8K0diHY — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) August 15, 2020

Most of the activity has moved back to the original spot where confrontation between the Proud Boys and counter-protesters began—Water and Edwards streets. I have personally seen one arrest; the man was loaded into a van closer to Rose and Michigan. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/IyZwqYokwr — John Domol (@JohnnyDomol) August 15, 2020

