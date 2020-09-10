Michigan sports face mask order -- a closer look at it

The face covering rules for athletes playing organized sports during the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan needed some clarification.

At least that’s according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who issued another executive order late Wednesday to help clarify her previous order on the face masks to be worn during sports.

A face covering must be worn at all times by athletes training for, practicing for, or competing in an organized sport when the athlete cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance, except for occasional and fleeting moments.

Athletes are not required to wear a face covering if they are swimming.

Athletes competing in football, soccer, or volleyball, for example, are not able to maintain 6 feet of social distance as required and therefore would need to wear a facial covering.

“This order clarifies that, in order to participate in organized sports, athletes must either wear a facial covering or consistently maintain six feet of social distance,” reads the order.

This includes sports such as hockey. Ice rinks have been issuing their own face mask rules now that they are allowed to reopen for organized sports.

Previous mask orders in Michigan

Executive Order 2020-147 reiterates that individuals are required to wear a face covering whenever they are in an indoor public space. It also requires the use of face coverings in crowded outdoor spaces.

The order requires any business that is open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who refuse to wear a face covering, with limited exceptions.

Executive Order 2020-164 requires children and workers to wear face masks at Michigan childcare centers, camps and schools. All staff members and children ages 2 and older have to wear face coverings on school buses and other transportation. Staff members and children ages 4 and older have to wear face coverings in all indoor common spaces. Staff members and children ages 12 and old have to wear face coverings in classrooms, homes, cabins and similar indoor small group settings.

Violation of Michigan mask order

A willful violation of the order is a misdemeanor subject to a $500 criminal penalty, but no term of confinement may be imposed on individuals who violate the mask requirement. No individual is subject to penalty under the order for removing a mask while engaging in religious worship at a house of religious worship, although consistent with guidance from the CDC, congregants are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings during religious services.