VIEW: CDC offers updated guidelines for face masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released updated guidelines for selecting, wearing and cleaning face masks for the coronavirus pandemic.

The update was released Aug. 27. The CDC continues to recommend that you wear masks in public settings “around people who don’t live in your household and when you can’t stay 6 feet away from others.” Masks help stop the spread of COVID-19 to others, the CDC maintains.

In Michigan, it has been the law to wear masks in public buildings and spaces since the governor’s order was issued in July.

Here is the CDC’s mask guidelines overview:

Wear masks with two or more layers to stop the spread of COVID-19

Wear the mask over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin

Masks should be worn by people two years and older

Masks should NOT be worn by children younger than two, people who have trouble breathing, or people who cannot remove the mask without assistance

Do NOT wear masks intended for healthcare workers, for example, N95 respirators

When selecting a mask, the CDC says people should avoid any masks with exhalation valves or vents (see the above graphic) because those will allow the coronavirus particles to escape.

Find the CDC’s complete face masks recommendations/guidelines here.