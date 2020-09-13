All MSU students asked to self-quarantine after school confirms 300+ COVID-19 cases

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University officials are calling a spike in COVID-19 cases an ‘Urgent Situation.’

342 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two and half weeks, now the university is asking anyone on or near campus to self quarantine for two weeks.

Sept. 12, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 111,524; Death toll now at 6,591

Several signs were displayed across Michigan State campus Saturday reminding students that face masks are mandatory, but that’s not all -- health and school leaders are now asking students to self quarantine for 14 days, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

A welcomed suggestion from seniors Andrei Nichols and Lyndon Carter, “As long as the environment is safe and I can smoothly graduate, I’ve been here 5 years, I’m not trying to be here for any much longer. I’m just going by the protocols and doing what I have to do to keep it safe. Keep it 6 feet and self-quarantine now,” said Andrei Nichols.

“I kind of felt like it was going to happen, not just the school but as a country how they have been handling the coronavirus” said Lyndon Carter.

The self-quarantine comes after the university announced 124 new COVID-19 cases among MSU students during the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 8.

Cumulatively, 324 people have tested positive at the university in the last two and half weeks. Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said this action is necessary.

“That’s very alarming, especially considering we know where we were in April and May and we were in shut down mode to protect our communities," Vail said. “Right now, we’re looking at numbers that are even higher than that.”

Vail said most of the cases are coming from large social gatherings. Senior Lacie Hudson said she’s not surprised.

“There’s already a lot of people going to parties and having all of these different events," Hudson said. “I’m a little nervous to see if the students actually follow what our president is asking of us.”

School leaders said that students can leave quarantine to attend in-person instruction, labs and athletic training as well as to work or to get food, medicine, medical care and other essential supplies.

Michigan State University provides a weekly report on new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on campus online right here

