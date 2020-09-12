Michigan congresswoman announces $5 million in housing grants to assist families at high risk of eviction

DETROIT – On Friday, Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan’s 12th Congressional District announced over $5 million in housing grants to help families at high risk of eviction.

Residents in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District will receive the funding in housing grants under the Community Development Block Grant program.

The CDBG program is overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Breakdown of funding going to each section of the 12th Congressional District:

Dearborn will receive $626,398

Dearborn Heights will receive $321,912

Lincoln Park will receive $178,712

Taylor will receive $325,478

Washtenaw County will receive $1,608,347

Wayne County will receive $2,375,129

“With thousands out of work and struggling to get by, now more than ever do people need to know there are programs in place to help them afford rent,” said Dingell. “This money will provide a necessary and needed cushion for thousands of Michiganders. But the work doesn’t stop here. With no end in sight to the economic devastation caused by this pandemic, Congress must get right back to work and ensure communities continue to receive the resources they need.”

According to HUD, these funds can be used to provide temporary financial assistance to meet rental obligations for up to 6 months.

The funds are focused toward places with households facing higher risk of eviction including:

Communities with high rates of individuals in industries with high job loss in states with high unemployment;

Communities with high rates of businesses in industries with high job loss in states with high unemployment; and

Concentrations of those most at risk for transmission and risk of eviction, with higher amounts for states with high rates of coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic has created an economic downturn and led to increased unemployment numbers. Amid the pandemic Americans across the country are facing eviction due to job loss.