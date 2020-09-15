Fact-check: Photo of Joe Biden at Detroit Athletic Club is from March

DETROIT – A photo circulating social media claims to show Joe Biden and other local officials at an event at the Detroit Athletic Club not wearing masks.

The post started circulating after Dennis Archer Jr. posted a photo following Joe Biden’s visit to Michigan last week. The photo posted showed Archer shaking hands with Biden, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the background.

The posts circulating social media pointed to the fact that Biden wasn’t wearing a mask at this event.

Archer clarified shortly after posting that the photo was taken at an event in March, before the coronavirus pandemic had started in Michigan. Biden was at the DAC on March 9 for a fundraiser before the primary election on March 10.

The Detroit Athletic Club also debunked the photo, releasing a statement on their Facebook page:

“There is a post and photo circulating showing an event at the DAC. The photo is from a private event prior to the shutdown in March. There have not been events of more than 10 people inside the DAC since reopening, and we continue to follow and enforce all social distancing and mask rules.”

When Biden visited Michigan on Sept. 9, he spoke in Warren and did not visit Detroit.

So the photo is real. But the context of the posts surrounding the photo are not. The claim that Joe Biden was at the Detroit Athletic Club last week at an event without masks is false.