Detroit’s Majestic Theatre Center listed for sale

Listing includes Majestic Theatre, Garden Bowl, Alley Deck and Bar, Sgt Pepperoni’s Pizzeria and the Magic Stick Music Venue

Majestic Theatre on Woodward Avenue in Detroit. (The Majestic Facebook page)
DETROIT – As Michigan businesses slowly start to reopen, Detroit’s historic Majestic Theatre has been placed on the market.

The real estate listing -- posted Thursday -- includes nearly the entire block with the Majestic Theatre, Garden Bowl, Alley Deck and Bar, Sgt Pepperoni’s Pizzeria and the Magic Stick Music Venue all in the listing.

The Majestic Theatre and Magic Stick are both part of the National Independent Venue Association. Michigan members of the NIVA went to Lansing Friday to demand financial assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the organization estimated 90% of independent venues nationwide could close down permanently due to COVID-19.

In 2018, the Majestic Theatre underwent a $1 million renovation to restore its façade and improve the stage and concert area.

The Majestic Theatre was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008. When it opened in 1915, it was the largest movie theatre in the world with 1,651 seats.

