Michigan leaders, lawmakers respond to President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Friday morning wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Trump and his wife announced their positive virus test results overnight.

“I want to start by wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery,” reads a statement from Whitmer. “COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day. This virus doesn’t care if you’re rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president."

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters and Sen. Debbie Stabenow were both vocal in wishing the president and his family a speedy recovery, as was Senator-hopeful John James.

“I know I speak for Republicans across Michigan when I say that we are sending our prayers to President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the entire Trump family as they face this terrible virus together," said Michigan Republican Party chair Laura Cox. "President Trump is a fighter, and we wish him and the First Lady a speedy recovery.”