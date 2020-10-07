Michigan SOS says GOP’s ‘ballot drop box’ claim is ‘election misinformation’

The Michigan Secretary of State is refuting a claim by the state’s Republicans over drop box security, labeling it as “election misinformation."

On Wednesday, the Michigan GOP released a video which allegedly shows a man walk up to and open an unlocked ballot drop box in Lansing two weeks ago. The video appears to show an envelope in the box, which the GOP release claims is a ballot, but ballot envelopes are much larger.

Michigan Department of State spokesperson Jake Rollow released a statement on behalf of the Secretary of State following the allegations.

“Ballot drop boxes have been securely locked since ballots were available. The Michigan Republican Party’s press release states that their video was shot two weeks ago (September 23), before absentee ballots were even mailed to voters, and the envelope in the video is clearly not a ballot envelope. The claim there were ‘ballots inside’ is easily disproven by their own video.

By sharing blatantly false statements in the press release, they are irresponsibly spreading misinformation likely intended to suppress voting among Michigan citizens. We have referred this matter to the Attorney General for investigation as election misinformation.”