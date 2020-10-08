LIVE STREAM: Michigan Gov. Whitmer to address foiled militia plot to kidnap her

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will address a foiled plot by militia to kidnap her and to overthrow the government in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. -- you can watch it in the video player above.

6 accused in militia plan to kidnap Gov. Whitmer as hostage, overthrow Michigan government

Six men are accused of participating in what the FBI is calling a “violent” militia scheme involving people from several different states to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a hostage and overthrow the Michigan government.

“The United States, including the FBI,” is investigating a conspiracy to kidnap the governor of Michigan," the criminal complaint reads.

Read more on this story here.