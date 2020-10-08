6 accused in militia plan to kidnap Gov. Whitmer as hostage, overthrow Michigan government, feds say

Six men are accused of participating in what the FBI is calling a “violent” militia scheme involving people from several different states to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a hostage and overthrow the Michigan government.

“The United States, including the FBI,” is investigating a conspiracy to kidnap the governor of Michigan," the criminal complaint reads.

6 men named in complaint

Five Michigan residents -- Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta -- and Barry Croft, of Delaware, have been charged with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

Officials said they became aware of the conspiracy in early 2020.

“A group of individuals were discussing the violent overthrow of certain government and law enforcement components,” the complaint reads.

Croft and Fox agreed to recruit others to take “violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution,” federal officials said.

Group meets in Ohio

On June 6, Croft, Fox and around 13 others from multiple states gathered in Dublin, Ohio, to discuss creating a society that followed the Bill of Rights and allowed them to be self sufficient, officials said. A confidential informant for the FBI was at the meeting, according to court records.

They talked about different ways to achieve their goals, from peaceful to violent actions, feds said.

“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” the criminal complaint says. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

Militia involvement

Fox is accused of reaching out to a Michigan-based militia group to help in the scheme, officials said.

The group had already been brought to the FBI’s attention in March 2020 by a local police department, court records show. At the time, members of the militia group were trying to find the addresses of law enforcement officers, police said.

A member of the militia was interviewed by the FBI and agreed to becoming an undercover source, according to authorities.

Police said the militia group regularly meets in remote parts of the state to run through tactical drills and train with guns.

On June 14, one of the founders of the militia group said he had been introduced to Fox, according to the confidential source. Fox invited the leader to meet at his Grand Rapids business later in the week, the complaint says.

Fox met with members of the militia group multiple times throughout June, officials said.

On June 18, the confidential informant secretly recorded audio of a meeting in which Fox and militia leaders, including Garbin, met at a Second Amendment rally at the state Capitol in Lansing, the FBI said.

While trying to recruit more members for the operation, Fox told Garbin and the informant that he planned to attack the Capitol and asked them to combine forces, according to court records.

Plan to take Whitmer hostage

During a phone call with a confidential FBI informant, which was recorded by officials, Fox said he needed 200 men to storm the Capitol building and take hostages, including Whitmer.

Fox said they would try the governor for treason, authorities said.

The plan was to be executed before the November 2020 election, court documents show.

Meeting through secret trap door

On June 20, Garbin, Fox and several others went to Fox’s Grand Rapids business, meeting in the basement, which was accessed through a trap door hidden under a rug on the main floor, according to officials.

Fox collected everyone’s cellphones in a box and carried them upstairs to prevent the meeting from being monitored, authorities said.

ClickOnDetroit is still gathering information from the criminal complaint. Refresh this page for in-depth updates to this story.