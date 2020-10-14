Michigan Congressman Bill Huizenga tests positive for COVID-19 before Pence rally

Michigan U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga says he tested positive for COVID-19 after a rapid test prior to a rally hosted by Vice President Mike Pence in West Michigan on Wednesday.

Rep. Huizenga, a Republican who represents Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District, tweeted the news on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier today, I was expected to appear with the Vice President. While taking part in offsite testing protocols, I took a rapid test that came back positive for COVID-19. I am awaiting the results of a PCR test and I am self isolating until I have confirmed results. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) October 14, 2020

Rep. Huizenga said he is self-isolating until he has further confirmation on results.

Pence held a campaign event near Grand Rapids on Wednesday, a few days before an event in Muskegon Saturday where President Donald Trump will speak.