58ºF

Michigan

Michigan Congressman Bill Huizenga tests positive for COVID-19 before Pence rally

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Bill Huizenga, Michigan, Politics, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Mike Pence, West Michigan, Congress, Michigan News, Michigan Politics
Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich.
Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich. ((AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File))

Michigan U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga says he tested positive for COVID-19 after a rapid test prior to a rally hosted by Vice President Mike Pence in West Michigan on Wednesday.

Rep. Huizenga, a Republican who represents Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District, tweeted the news on Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Huizenga said he is self-isolating until he has further confirmation on results.

Pence held a campaign event near Grand Rapids on Wednesday, a few days before an event in Muskegon Saturday where President Donald Trump will speak.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: