Former Second Lady Jill Biden to visit Michigan Tuesday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Jill Biden speaks after her husband Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during a bus tour stop, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Mason City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Former Second Lady of the United States Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Michigan on Tuesday, October 20.

The travel plans were announced Saturday by the campaign for Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, Jill Biden’s husband.

The exact location and time of her visit has not yet been shared. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit as we share more details on this developing story.

The news comes just after Joe Biden campaigned in Michigan on Friday, stopping to speak in Southfield and attend a voter mobilization event in Detroit.

The U.S. presidential election is already underway with mail-in voting and early voting, with only 17 days left until Election Day on November 3.

U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is also campaigning in Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 17.

