Michigan GOP lawmakers: Meeting with President Trump was on state’s ‘fight against COVID-19′

The leaders of Michigan’s House and Senate met with President Donald Trump Friday.

In a joint statement, both Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield said “We used our time in the White House to deliver a letter to President Trump making clear our support for additional federal funds to help Michigan in the fight against COVID-19. We have since sent the same correspondence to congressional leaders.”

They made sure to ask for further federal dollars to deal with the impact of COVID-19. Currently, it’s hundreds of millions of dollars in federal money that is back filling the state budget.

Both leaders also addressed the vote certification process.

“We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election,” they said.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers is expected to certify the results of the 2020 election on Monday, Nov. 23.

Several legal experts and local leaders say the state’s certification of votes is simply the next step in the process and should carry on normally, despite drama over the certification process in Wayne County this week.

