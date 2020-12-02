Judge refuses to block ban on Michigan indoor dining

DETROIT – A judge on Wednesday refused to block Michigan’s ban on indoor dining amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said a “plausible explanation” for the state order exists: People can’t eat or drink without removing their mask, a step that could spread the virus.

Maloney turned down a request for an injunction with a week left in the three-week indoor dining ban. Restaurants predict that the steady loss of customers could put many of them out of business. They also fear a possible extension of the order by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.

Related: What Gov. Whitmer said about chance of Michigan’s stricter COVID-19 rules extending past 3 weeks

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association and some restaurants sued the state health director. They said they can safely provide indoor dining and were being treated unfairly when compared to other businesses.

High schools and colleges also were told to stop in-person classes and prep sports for three weeks. Casinos, movie theaters and bowling alleys also are closed, and gyms can’t host group exercise.

Maloney considered the restaurant group's claims under the federal constitution but declined to address whether the law used by the health department violates the state constitution.

The judge said he might ask the Michigan Supreme Court for guidance on that point.

“At this stage, the Court finds that Plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of their federal claims, and accordingly, the request for a preliminary injunction will be denied,” the decision reads. “But because the state law claims require consideration before the merits of the federal claims can be fully adjudicated, and because the Michigan courts have not yet had an opportunity to evaluate the constitutionality of M.C.L. § 333.2253, the Court is considering certifying questions to the Michigan Supreme Court ...”

After a similar request by Maloney, the court in October said a 1945 law used by Whitmer for dozens of virus-related orders was unconstitutional.

You can review the court’s decision in full below.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of their president and CEO Justin Winslow: