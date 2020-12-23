5 Michigan businesses fined for COVID-19 safety violations -- Here’s what state says they did

Five Michigan businesses have been fined for violating COVID-19 safety rules and putting workers at risk, state officials said.
Here are the five businesses, including how much they were fined and what the violations entailed.
Kroger Fuel Center
Location: Roseville
Fine amount: $6,300
Violations:
- Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.
- Not informing employees of their possible exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace.
- Not developing and enforcing policies and procedures for employees to report when they are sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID19.
- Not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks of workers as they report to work.
- Not ensuring that employees wore a cloth face covering as a measure to contain the wearer’s respiratory droplets and help protect their co-workers.
Reason for inspection: Employee complaint
Integrity Business Solutions
Location: Grand Rapids
Fine amount: $3,500
Violations:
- Not developing a preparedness and response plan.
- The lack of training for employees.
- Not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks or have employees self-monitor.
- No face coverings when employees were within six feet of each other.
Reason for inspection: Programmed inspection list
International Wholesale
Location: Allen Park
Fine amount: $3,500
Violations:
- The lack of a preparedness and response plan.
- Failing to conduct the daily health screening, including a questionnaire.
Reason for inspection: Employee complaint
Marvin S. Taylor DDSPC -- Dr. Taylor’s Family Dental Center
Location: Waterford Township
Fine amount: $2,100
Violations:
- Not using proper personal protective equipment, such as gowns or protective clothing and face shield while performing tasks likely to generate splashing or spattering of body fluids.
- Not installing physical barriers at the reception area.
- Not ensuring patients have donned their own face covering or providing a face mask if supplies are adequate.
- Not screening all dental healthcare personnel for COVID-19 symptoms and taking their temperature.
- Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.
- Not providing COVID-19 training to employees.
- Not posting visual alerts at the entrance and in strategic places to provide instructions about hand and respiratory hygiene and wearing a cloth face covering or face mask.
- Not requiring respiratory protection.
Reason for inspection: Employee complaint
Andy’s Pizza
Location: Jackson
Fine amount: $1,000 -- Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $3,000.
Violations:
- Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.
- Not training employees on COVID-19.
- Not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks.
- Not requiring face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained.
- Not posting signs at the store entrance
Reason for inspection: Employee complaint