5 Michigan businesses fined for COVID-19 safety violations -- Here’s what state says they did

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A sign requiring face coverings at all times. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Five Michigan businesses have been fined for violating COVID-19 safety rules and putting workers at risk, state officials said.

Here are the five businesses, including how much they were fined and what the violations entailed.

Kroger Fuel Center

Location: Roseville

Fine amount: $6,300

Violations:

Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.

Not informing employees of their possible exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace.

Not developing and enforcing policies and procedures for employees to report when they are sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID19.

Not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks of workers as they report to work.

Not ensuring that employees wore a cloth face covering as a measure to contain the wearer’s respiratory droplets and help protect their co-workers.

Reason for inspection: Employee complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

Integrity Business Solutions

Location: Grand Rapids

Fine amount: $3,500

Violations:

Not developing a preparedness and response plan.

The lack of training for employees.

Not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks or have employees self-monitor.

No face coverings when employees were within six feet of each other.

Reason for inspection: Programmed inspection list

Click here to view the full citation document.

International Wholesale

Location: Allen Park

Fine amount: $3,500

Violations:

The lack of a preparedness and response plan.

Failing to conduct the daily health screening, including a questionnaire.

Reason for inspection: Employee complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

Marvin S. Taylor DDSPC -- Dr. Taylor’s Family Dental Center

Location: Waterford Township

Fine amount: $2,100

Violations:

Not using proper personal protective equipment, such as gowns or protective clothing and face shield while performing tasks likely to generate splashing or spattering of body fluids.

Not installing physical barriers at the reception area.

Not ensuring patients have donned their own face covering or providing a face mask if supplies are adequate.

Not screening all dental healthcare personnel for COVID-19 symptoms and taking their temperature.

Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.

Not providing COVID-19 training to employees.

Not posting visual alerts at the entrance and in strategic places to provide instructions about hand and respiratory hygiene and wearing a cloth face covering or face mask.

Not requiring respiratory protection.

Reason for inspection: Employee complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.

Andy’s Pizza

Location: Jackson

Fine amount: $1,000 -- Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $3,000.

Violations:

Not developing an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.

Not training employees on COVID-19.

Not conducting daily in-person or virtual health checks.

Not requiring face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained.

Not posting signs at the store entrance

Reason for inspection: Employee complaint

Click here to view the full citation document.