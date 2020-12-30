Michigan could lose 1 House seat, census estimate shows

DETROIT – Preliminary numbers from the U.S. census indicate Michigan could lose clout in Washington, D.C. and in the Electoral College.

While Michigan’s population grew about 1% since the last census in 2010, the national average for population growth was 6% this year.

The final census numbers are not official, but the preliminary numbers put Michigan’s population at 9,986,857 versus the 9,884,116 in 2010.

Detroit and Flint both declined in population, according to the 2020 census. Detroit’s population estimate for 2020 is 670,031 people -- down from 713,898 -- which means it’s probable the congressional map will be redrawn and Michigan will lose a seat in the House of Representatives, lowering the number of Michigan representatives from 14 to 13. The loss of congressional seat also means a reduction of electoral votes for the state, from 16 to 15.

With the U.S. Census Bureau days away from likely missing a year-end deadline for turning in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats, President Donald Trump’s administration still hasn’t turned over documents showing how it’s crunching the data on a shortened schedule, according to a coalition of municipal governments and civil rights groups.

