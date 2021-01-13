Michigan orders emergency suspension of liquor licenses for 3 businesses due to COVID-19 violations

DETROIT – The state of Michigan has ordered the emergency suspension of liquor licenses for three businesses accused of violating COVID-19 gathering and mask rules.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission cited multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services emergency order.

Since September, the MLCC has suspended the liquor licenses of 34 businesses throughout the state.

Businesses are not currently allowed to have indoor gatherings on their licensed premises, officials said.

“Further, these prohibited gatherings held without requiring patrons to wear face masks pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the public,” the state release says. “Allowing this activity to continue could create additional outbreaks of COVID-19.”

Minnie’s Rhythm Cafe

Location: 546 East Larned Street in Detroit

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The cafe’s Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday sales, additional bar, dance entertainment and extended hours was suspended, state officials said.

An appearance in front of an administrative law judge is scheduled for Wednesday (Jan. 13) via Zoom. The hearing will determine whether the suspension should continue or be replaced by other fines and penalties, officials said.

Down the Tracks

Location: 2310 West Court Street in Flint

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of Down the Tracks’ Class C, specifically designated merchant licenses and its permit for Sunday sales.

Down the Tracks is scheduled to appear before an administrative law judge on Friday (Jan. 15) for a virtual hearing to determine whether the suspension will be upheld or other fines and penalties will be imposed, state officials said.

Lakeview Lounge

Location: 640-642 Capital Avenue SW in Battle Creek

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued the suspension order of Lakeview Lounge’s Class C designated merchant licenses and its permit for Sunday sales.

Lakeview Lounge is also scheduled to appear before an administrative law judge on Friday (Jan. 15) for a virtual hearing to determine whether the suspension will be upheld or other fines and penalties will be imposed, state officials said.

A member of the public can report any suspected non-compliance issue at an establishment directly to the MLCC by filing a complaint with the MLCC Enforcement Division online or by calling the division’s hotline at 866-893-2121.