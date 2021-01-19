Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will attend Biden inauguration

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

As previously reported, Whitmer was chosen to serve as co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. Moreover, Biden nominated Whitmer to serve as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

“The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and ready to begin working closely with each of them to fight this virus, save lives, and put the country back on track.”

The event is expected to begin around 11 a.m. ET at the West Front of the Capitol. The chief justice, John Roberts, will administer the oath of office to Biden just after the clock strikes 12.

Biden will take the oath with his hand on top of his 127-year-old, 5-inch-thick family Bible, which will be held by his wife, Jill Biden.

Harris, the first woman, the first Black American and the first South Asian American vice president, will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina member of the Supreme Court.

This will happen on the West front of the U.S. Capitol building.

After they take their oaths of office, President-elect Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to “defeat the pandemic, build back better, and unify and heal the nation,” according to his inaugural committee.