Michigan launches online sports betting Friday: What to know

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, a board displays odds for different bets on the NCAA college basketball tournament at the Westgate Superbook sports book in Las Vegas. The sports books are closed, and the only things left to bet on mobile apps are virtual racing and Russian ping pong. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LANSING, Mich. – Online sports betting and casino games will start in Michigan at noon Friday, an expansion of options for gamblers who now wager through offshore sites.

State regulators have authorized licenses for all three Detroit casinos and seven of the dozen tribes with “Class III” casinos. Additional operator and platform provider licenses are expected to be approved in coming weeks.

Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Richard Kalm this week called the launch a “new era,” saying it will give casinos a new way to engage with customers and provide state and local governments with additional tax revenue.

Large players in the U.S. mobile gambling market such as DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM are partnering with casinos to launch apps.

The operators authorized to begin online offerings Jan. 22 are:

Taxes and Payment Rates

The tax and payment rate for online sports betting is 8.4 percent. The tax and payment rate for internet gaming ranges from about 20 percent to 28 percent.

The Detroit casinos also may be required to pay a municipal services fee and a development agreement payment to the city of Detroit.

Tax Allocations

For the Detroit casinos, online sports betting and internet gaming taxes are allocated:

30 percent to the city of Detroit



5 percent to the Michigan Agriculture Equine Industry Development Fund (up to $3 million per year from each tax source)



65 percent to the state Internet Sports Betting Fund or the state Internet Gaming Fund



For internet gaming, a hold-harmless provision seeks to help the city recoup lost gaming tax revenue if the city of Detroit collects less than $183 million in a fiscal year.

For the tribal casinos:

Online Sports Betting: Payments by tribes are allocated to the Internet Sports Betting Fund (90 percent) and the Michigan Strategic Fund (10 percent)



Internet Gaming: Payments by tribes are allocated 20 percent to local jurisdiction governing body for services, 70 percent to the state Internet Gaming Fund and 10 percent to the Michigan Strategic Fund.



Internet Sports Betting Fund/Internet Gaming Fund

Other money collected under these acts will be used for:

Appropriated funding for MGCB



The Compulsive Gaming Prevention Fund ($500,000 annually after board expenditures)



The First Responder Presumed Coverage Fund ($2 million after board expenditures and compulsive gambling fund)



The State School Aid Fund (all money remaining after the above expenditures)



Resources

The MGCB has published FAQs, patron dispute forms and a sports wagering catalog on its website, www.michigan.gov/mgcb.