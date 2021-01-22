10 Michigan workplaces cited for violating COVID, general safety rules

LANSING, Mich. – The state of Michigan has issued citations for several workplaces accused of failing to comply with health and safety protocols meant to protect employees.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) announced Friday that 10 workplaces in the state have been issued citations for violating COVID-19 emergency rules or general duty rules put in place to protect employees from contracting COVID-19 and other hazards.

According to officials, MIOSHA employees conducted on-site inspections of the 10 workplaces and found them to be in violation of the emergency or general duty rules, for which a violation of either type of rule carries a fine of up to $7,000.

The following Michigan workplaces have received citations for the following reasons, as outlined by MIOSHA:

COVID-19 Emergency Rules Citations

Tri-Unity Christian School of Wyoming, MI, was cited for two serious violations and two other-than-serious violations, specifically failing to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire, failure to require face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained, failure to place posters in the workplace that encourages staying away from work when sick, and failing to maintain or retain documentation for training and entry screening. Total penalties are $2,000. The inspection was initiated based on an employee representative complaint, of Wyoming, MI, was cited for two serious violations and two other-than-serious violations, specifically failing to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire, failure to require face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained, failure to place posters in the workplace that encourages staying away from work when sick, and failing to maintain or retain documentation for training and entry screening. Total penalties are $2,000. The inspection was initiated based on an employee representative complaint, view full citation document

BC&F Tool Company Inc. in Oak Park, MI, was cited but not fined for not developing a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, in Oak Park, MI, was cited but not fined for not developing a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, view full citation document.

United Resin Corporation in Royal Oak, MI, was cited but not fined for not developing a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, in Royal Oak, MI, was cited but not fined for not developing a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, view the full citation document

Commercial Fabricating & Engineering in Highland, MI was cited but not fined for not developing a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. The employer was found in violation of other non-COVID-19 workplace safety regulations which resulted in $14,700 in total penalties. The inspection was initiated as a reinspection assignment, in Highland, MI was cited but not fined for not developing a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. The employer was found in violation of other non-COVID-19 workplace safety regulations which resulted in $14,700 in total penalties. The inspection was initiated as a reinspection assignment, view the full citation document.

AIS Automation Systems Inc. in Rockwood, MI was cited but not fined for not developing a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, in Rockwood, MI was cited but not fined for not developing a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, view the full citation document.

Michigan Die Casting in Dowagiac, MI, was cited for violations including a lack of a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failure to train employees on the workplace controls for COVID-19, failure to implement a self-screening protocol for COVID-19, a lack of increased cleaning or disinfecting of the facility, not providing face coverings, and not enforcing the use of face coverings. Total penalties are $16,800 The inspection was initiated from an employee complaint, in Dowagiac, MI, was cited for violations including a lack of a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, failure to train employees on the workplace controls for COVID-19, failure to implement a self-screening protocol for COVID-19, a lack of increased cleaning or disinfecting of the facility, not providing face coverings, and not enforcing the use of face coverings. Total penalties are $16,800 The inspection was initiated from an employee complaint, view the full citation document.

J. Manufacturing Co., Inc. in Madison Heights, MI was cited but not fined for not developing a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. The inspection was initiated as a programmed inspection assignment, in Madison Heights, MI was cited but not fined for not developing a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. The inspection was initiated as a programmed inspection assignment, view the full citation document.

General Duty Citations

Powerhouse Gym Troy Inc. in Troy, MI, was cited for the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire and failure to require face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained. Total penalties are $700. The inspection was initiated in response to a referral, in Troy, MI, was cited for the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire and failure to require face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained. Total penalties are $700. The inspection was initiated in response to a referral, view full citation document.

K2 Holdings LLC in Fenton, MI, was cited for violations including failing to train employees on COVID-19, failing to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire, failing to require face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained and failure to use signs, tape marks, or other visual cues where people (workers, customers, and visitors) are to stand. Total penalties are $2,100. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, in Fenton, MI, was cited for violations including failing to train employees on COVID-19, failing to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire, failing to require face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained and failure to use signs, tape marks, or other visual cues where people (workers, customers, and visitors) are to stand. Total penalties are $2,100. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, view full citation document.

Plastic Development Group LLC in Southfield, MI, was fined $2,100 for violations including the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire and failure to require face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, in Southfield, MI, was fined $2,100 for violations including the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire and failure to require face coverings when social distancing could not be maintained. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, view full citation document.

Officials say cited employers can contest the violations and penalties within 15 business days of the MIOSHA citations. Information about workplace safety requirements for Michigan employers can be found online here.

To report health and safety concerns in the workplace, go to Michigan.gov/MIOSHAcomplaint.

Several Michigan businesses and workplaces have been issued citations and/or fined since the pandemic began for violating coronavirus guidelines and health and safety protocols. Multiple Michigan bars and restaurants have had their liquor licenses suspended due to violating the state’s COVID order.

