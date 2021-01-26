Michigan parents set to file lawsuit demanding restart of high school sports

LANSING, Mich. – A group of high school parents is preparing to sue the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services director, demanding indoor sports be reinstated by next week.

The health department has not indicated it’s interested in reinstating indoor sports. The health department Is looking at Feb. 21 to reopen sports.

The group, Let Them Play, Inc. sent a letter to new MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. It’s promising a lawsuit unless winter high school sports are reopened by next Monday.

There is support, independent of their lawsuit, from college basketball coach Greg Kampe. Kampe tweeted that he wanted to see high school sports opened back up.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan has risen to 552,556 as of Tuesday, including 14,405 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes 1,476 new cases and 79 additional deaths, including 44 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state reported a total of 551,080 cases and 14,326 deaths.