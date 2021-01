Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her 2021 State of the State address Wednesday night.

The address is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday -- watch here on ClickOnDetroit and on Local 4.

The AP reports Whitmer will seek “common ground” with the Republican-led Legislature in her State of the State address, pitching a multibillion-dollar pandemic relief plan that would prioritize coronavirus vaccinations and additional aid to schools and businesses amid the crisis.

Read more here.