Michigan Gov. Whitmer: Holding back federal virus aid ‘cruel and reckless’

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state in Lansing, Mich. Irked by the sweeping use of executive orders during the COVID-19 crisis, state lawmakers around the U.S. are moving to curb the authority of governors and top health officials to impose emergency restrictions such as mask rules and business shutdowns. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that she will not cede her authority to issue certain COVID-19 restrictions, calling Republicans’ attempt to hold back federal pandemic relief funding unless she changes course “cruel and reckless.”

The Democratic governor urged GOP lawmakers to “shift their perspective to looking forward” and stop “digging in” on their continued opposition to state health department orders that, while loosened, still limit capacity at restaurants to 25% and prohibit youth contact sports to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, before Whitmer gave a State of the State speech in which she sought “common ground” on COVID-19 spending that would help with vaccine distribution and assist schools and businesses, Senate Republicans blocked 13 of her appointees to make a point. House Republicans linked approval of $2.3 billion in federal and state K-12 funding to empowering counties — not the state — to decide about restricting sports and in-person instruction.

Ad

“These were federal dollars that were sent to our state. They were supported by our bipartisan congressional delegation," the governor told reporters. "To hold those things hostage to try to change the balance of power in Lansing is just cruel and reckless.”

House Speaker Jason Wentworth called his GOP caucus' plan “a start” and he denied that the caucus was trying to strip power from Whitmer or the health department.

“What we are trying to do is to get kids into the classroom, get kids into seats,” he said. The proposal would give additional state aid to schools that commit to offering an in-person instruction option by Feb. 15.

The governor said the executive branch must have the authority to be nimble and act quickly during a pandemic. The current one has claimed at least 14,000 Michigan lives.

“My primary responsibility as governor is to keep the people of this state safe,” she said.

Republicans are frustrated that Whimer, whose unilateral emergency powers were upended by the state Supreme Court, has in turn used the state health department to issue restrictions without their input. They also have criticized a lack of precise metrics that must be reached before the easing of restrictions.

Ad

The Whitmer administration monitors the case rate, positivity rate and hospital capacity but has been reticent to tie the relaxing of limits to specific numbers. Citing an example, Whitmer said the percentage of tests turning up positive with the original virus means something “very different” than if the same positivity rate was found in a worrisome new Brazilian variant now in the U.S.

“The fidelity to a specific number and percentage is problematic,” she said.