Michigan

Full list of 40 Michigan businesses that have had liquor licenses suspended over COVID rules

Businesses cited for variety of alleged violations

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Cocktails at a bar
Cocktails at a bar (WDIV)

DETROIT – The state of Michigan has suspended the liquor licenses of 40 businesses for violating various COVID-19 safety rules. Here’s a list of all the businesses, along with suspension details.

Odyssey Entertainment

Location: 700 East Broadway Avenue in Muskegon Heights

Date of suspension: Aug. 26, 2020

The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C License. Before a Sept. 4 hearing, the licensee entered into a negotiated settlement, which resulted in $750 in fines and an additional 14-day suspension, which ended Sept. 17, 2020.

Wright Tavern

Location: 18800 8th Avenue in Conklin, Wright Township

Date of suspension: Sept. 9, 2020

The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C/specially designated merchant (SDM) licenses.

Flamingo Lounge

Location: 930 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids

Date of suspension: Sept. 15, 2020

The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C/SDM licenses.

Jimmy’s Roadhouse

Location: 8574 South Mason Drive in Newaygo

Date of suspension: Nov. 24, 2020

The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses with a specific purpose permit (food), outdoor service area permit, Sunday sales (p.m.) permit and dance permit.

Brew Works of Fremont

Location: 5885 South Warner Avenue in Fremont

Date of suspension: Nov. 24, 2020

The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C/SDM and brew pub licenses, and permits for an additional bar, dance/entertainment, catering, Sunday sales (p.m.), outdoor service, specific purpose (food), specific purpose (golf) and specific purpose (bowling).

The Meeting Place LLC

Location: 3600 Owen Road in Fenton

Date of suspension: Nov. 25, 2020

The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C and SDM licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.) and outdoor service.

Chapz Roadhouse

Location: 9950 North Greenville Road in Lakeview

Date of suspension: Nov. 25, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses and Sunday sales (p.m.) permit.

Rock House/Mine Shaft

Location: 915 Razorback Drive in Houghton

Date of suspension: Nov. 25, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of the Class C and SDM liquor licenses with a specific purpose permits (food and bowling), outdoor service area permit, Sunday sales (p.m.) permit, extended hours permit, additional bar and dance/entertainment permits.

Silver Beach Hotel

Location: 100 Main Street in St. Joseph

Date of suspension: Dec. 1, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of the B Hotel License with a specific purpose permit (food), Sunday sales (p.m.) and dance/entertainment permits.

Iron Pig Smokehouse

Location: 143 West Main Street in Gaylord

Date of suspension: Dec. 2, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of the licensee’s Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.) permit and outdoor service permit.

The business was accused of allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings; providing in-person dining; failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons; and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

Royal Scot

Location: 4710-4722 West Grand River Avenue in Lansing

Date of suspension: Dec. 4, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for additional bar (three), dance-entertainment, catering, Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), outdoor service (three areas), specific purpose (food), specific purpose (golf) and specific purpose (bowling).

Wood Chips

Location: 315 West Nepessing Street in Lapeer

Date of suspension: Dec. 4, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.) entertainment, outdoor service and catering.

The Office Bar

Location: 1951 Water Street in Port Huron

Date of suspension: Dec. 7, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for an additional bar, dance/entertainment, Sunday sales (p.m.) and outdoor service.

Spanky’s Tavern

Location: 1414 Michigan Avenue West in Battle Creek

Date of suspension: Dec. 9, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), dance and direct connection.

Andiamo Italia

Location: 7096 East 14 Mile Road in Warren

Date of suspension: Dec. 10, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), dance/entertainment, additional bar and catering.

Polski’s Pub & Grub

Location: 38730 Harper Avenue in Clinton Township

Date of suspension: Dec. 10, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), dance and outdoor service.

Kal-Ho Bar

Location: 340 South Cedar Street in Kalkaska

Date of suspension: Dec. 11, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C-Resort and SDM liquor licenses and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), dance/entertainment, additional bar and direct connection.

Dex’s Loggers Landing

Location: 206 State Street in Luther

Date of suspension: Dec. 11, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), dance and outdoor service.

Charlie’s Bar & Grill

Location: 116 East Lansing Road US 27 in Potterville

Date of suspension: Dec. 14, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), dance/entertainment, outdoor service and an additional bar.

Plaza Lanes

Location: 42001 Ann Arbor Road East in Plymouth Township

Date of suspension: Dec. 14, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), specific purpose (food), specific purpose (bowling) and dance.

Hatorando Sushi and Sports Bar

Location: 10586 Highland Road in Hartland

Date of suspension: Dec. 14, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), dance/entertainment and outdoor service.

Oak Cafe

Location: 1167 Oak Street in Wyandotte

Date of suspension: Dec. 16, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and permit for Sunday sales (p.m.).

Tenacity Brewing

Location: 119 North Grand Traverse Street in Flint

Date of suspension: Dec. 18, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its micro brewer and small wine maker licenses and permits: on-premises, tasting room, dance/entertainment, living quarters, outdoor service and one direct connection.

J. Knapps

Location: 67126 Gratiot Avenue in Richmond

Date of suspension: Dec. 19, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), dance and outdoor service.

Limelight Pizza Kitchen Grill & Bar

Location: 30200 Van Dyke Avenue in Warren

Date of suspension: Dec. 19, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. p.m.), dance/entertainment, outdoor service, additional bar and special permit for food.

Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill

Location: 49 Crocker Boulevard in Mount Clemens

Date of suspension: Dec. 19, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.) and outdoor service.

Brooklyn’s

Location: 1254 Eureka Road in Wyandotte

Date of suspension: Dec. 21, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and permit for Sunday sales (p.m.).

Powell’s Pub

Location: 625 N. Huron Street in Ypsilanti

Date of suspension: Dec. 23, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and permits for Sunday sales, (a.m. and p.m.) dance, outdoor service area and additional bar.

Mike’s Sports Page

Location: 107 South Cochran Avenue in Charlotte

Date of suspension: Dec. 23, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), dance and entertainment.

Plymouth ROC Restaurant

Location: 1020 West Ann Arbor Road in Plymouth

Date of suspension: Dec. 23, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C license and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), dance, entertainment and outdoor service area.

Sahara Restaurant

Location: 2390 Metropolitan Parkway in Sterling Heights

Date of suspension: Dec. 24, 2020

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C Resort license and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), dance, entertainment and outdoor service area.

Minnie’s Rhythm Cafe

Location: 546 East Larned Street in Detroit

Date of suspension: Jan. 6, 2021

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), additional bar, dance, entertainment and extended hours.

Down the Tracks

Location: 2310 West Court Street in Flint

Date of suspension: Jan. 11, 2021

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and its permit for Sunday sales (p.m.).

Lakeview Lounge

Location: 640-642 Capital Avenue SW in Battle Creek

Date of suspension: Jan. 12, 2021

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and its permit for Sunday sales (p.m.).

Corky’s Beal City Tavern

Location: 2007 North Winn Road in Mt. Pleasant

Date of suspension: Jan. 14, 2021

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C and Specially Designated Merchant licenses, as well as its permits for Sunday sales (p.m.) and outdoor service.

The Post Local Bistro

Location: 844 Penniman Avenue in Plymouth

Date of suspension: Jan. 14, 2021

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C and Specially Designated Merchant licenses, and its permits for additional bar, Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), dance, entertainment, two outdoor service areas, and direct connection.

Bitely Tavern

Location: 2384 West Main Street in Bitely

Date of suspension: Jan. 15, 2021

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C and Specially Designated Merchant licenses, as well as its permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), outdoor service, dance and special purpose.

Punchline Comedy Lounge

Location: 29555 Northwestern Highway in Southfield

Date of suspension: Feb. 4

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The business was accused of allowing non-residential indoor gatherings, providing indoor dining and failing to require face coverings for staff members and patrons. The Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C license and all permits.

Birdies Indoor Golf and Bar

Location: 980 North Lapeer Road in Oxford

Date of suspension: Feb. 4

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The business was accused of allowing non-residential indoor gatherings, providing indoor dining and failing to require face coverings for staff members and patrons. The Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C license and all permits.

Wooden Nickel

Location: 1751 Presque Isle Avenue in Marquette

Date of suspension: Feb. 10

Click here to view the full suspension order.

The Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C and SDM licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), entertainment and outdoor service.

