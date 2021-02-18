Full list of 40 Michigan businesses that have had liquor licenses suspended over COVID rules

DETROIT – The state of Michigan has suspended the liquor licenses of 40 businesses for violating various COVID-19 safety rules. Here’s a list of all the businesses, along with suspension details.
Odyssey Entertainment
Location: 700 East Broadway Avenue in Muskegon Heights
Date of suspension: Aug. 26, 2020
The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C License. Before a Sept. 4 hearing, the licensee entered into a negotiated settlement, which resulted in $750 in fines and an additional 14-day suspension, which ended Sept. 17, 2020.
Wright Tavern
Location: 18800 8th Avenue in Conklin, Wright Township
Date of suspension: Sept. 9, 2020
The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C/specially designated merchant (SDM) licenses.
Flamingo Lounge
Location: 930 Bridge Street NW in Grand Rapids
Date of suspension: Sept. 15, 2020
The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C/SDM licenses.
Jimmy’s Roadhouse
Location: 8574 South Mason Drive in Newaygo
Date of suspension: Nov. 24, 2020
The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses with a specific purpose permit (food), outdoor service area permit, Sunday sales (p.m.) permit and dance permit.
Brew Works of Fremont
Location: 5885 South Warner Avenue in Fremont
Date of suspension: Nov. 24, 2020
The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C/SDM and brew pub licenses, and permits for an additional bar, dance/entertainment, catering, Sunday sales (p.m.), outdoor service, specific purpose (food), specific purpose (golf) and specific purpose (bowling).
The Meeting Place LLC
Location: 3600 Owen Road in Fenton
Date of suspension: Nov. 25, 2020
The Commission ordered an emergency suspension of the Class C and SDM licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.) and outdoor service.
Chapz Roadhouse
Location: 9950 North Greenville Road in Lakeview
Date of suspension: Nov. 25, 2020
The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses and Sunday sales (p.m.) permit.
Rock House/Mine Shaft
Location: 915 Razorback Drive in Houghton
Date of suspension: Nov. 25, 2020
The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of the Class C and SDM liquor licenses with a specific purpose permits (food and bowling), outdoor service area permit, Sunday sales (p.m.) permit, extended hours permit, additional bar and dance/entertainment permits.
Silver Beach Hotel
Location: 100 Main Street in St. Joseph
Date of suspension: Dec. 1, 2020
The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of the B Hotel License with a specific purpose permit (food), Sunday sales (p.m.) and dance/entertainment permits.
Iron Pig Smokehouse
Location: 143 West Main Street in Gaylord
Date of suspension: Dec. 2, 2020
The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of the licensee’s Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.) permit and outdoor service permit.
The business was accused of allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings; providing in-person dining; failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons; and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.
Royal Scot
Location: 4710-4722 West Grand River Avenue in Lansing
Date of suspension: Dec. 4, 2020
The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for additional bar (three), dance-entertainment, catering, Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), outdoor service (three areas), specific purpose (food), specific purpose (golf) and specific purpose (bowling).
Wood Chips
Location: 315 West Nepessing Street in Lapeer
Date of suspension: Dec. 4, 2020
The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.) entertainment, outdoor service and catering.
The Office Bar
Location: 1951 Water Street in Port Huron
Date of suspension: Dec. 7, 2020
The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for an additional bar, dance/entertainment, Sunday sales (p.m.) and outdoor service.
Spanky’s Tavern
Location: 1414 Michigan Avenue West in Battle Creek
Date of suspension: Dec. 9, 2020
The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), dance and direct connection.
Andiamo Italia
Location: 7096 East 14 Mile Road in Warren
Date of suspension: Dec. 10, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), dance/entertainment, additional bar and catering.
Polski’s Pub & Grub
Location: 38730 Harper Avenue in Clinton Township
Date of suspension: Dec. 10, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), dance and outdoor service.
Kal-Ho Bar
Location: 340 South Cedar Street in Kalkaska
Date of suspension: Dec. 11, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C-Resort and SDM liquor licenses and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), dance/entertainment, additional bar and direct connection.
Dex’s Loggers Landing
Location: 206 State Street in Luther
Date of suspension: Dec. 11, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), dance and outdoor service.
Charlie’s Bar & Grill
Location: 116 East Lansing Road US 27 in Potterville
Date of suspension: Dec. 14, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), dance/entertainment, outdoor service and an additional bar.
Plaza Lanes
Location: 42001 Ann Arbor Road East in Plymouth Township
Date of suspension: Dec. 14, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), specific purpose (food), specific purpose (bowling) and dance.
Hatorando Sushi and Sports Bar
Location: 10586 Highland Road in Hartland
Date of suspension: Dec. 14, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), dance/entertainment and outdoor service.
Oak Cafe
Location: 1167 Oak Street in Wyandotte
Date of suspension: Dec. 16, 2020
The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and permit for Sunday sales (p.m.).
Tenacity Brewing
Location: 119 North Grand Traverse Street in Flint
Date of suspension: Dec. 18, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its micro brewer and small wine maker licenses and permits: on-premises, tasting room, dance/entertainment, living quarters, outdoor service and one direct connection.
J. Knapps
Location: 67126 Gratiot Avenue in Richmond
Date of suspension: Dec. 19, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), dance and outdoor service.
Limelight Pizza Kitchen Grill & Bar
Location: 30200 Van Dyke Avenue in Warren
Date of suspension: Dec. 19, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. p.m.), dance/entertainment, outdoor service, additional bar and special permit for food.
Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill
Location: 49 Crocker Boulevard in Mount Clemens
Date of suspension: Dec. 19, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.) and outdoor service.
Brooklyn’s
Location: 1254 Eureka Road in Wyandotte
Date of suspension: Dec. 21, 2020
The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and permit for Sunday sales (p.m.).
Powell’s Pub
Location: 625 N. Huron Street in Ypsilanti
Date of suspension: Dec. 23, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and permits for Sunday sales, (a.m. and p.m.) dance, outdoor service area and additional bar.
Mike’s Sports Page
Location: 107 South Cochran Avenue in Charlotte
Date of suspension: Dec. 23, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), dance and entertainment.
Plymouth ROC Restaurant
Location: 1020 West Ann Arbor Road in Plymouth
Date of suspension: Dec. 23, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C license and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), dance, entertainment and outdoor service area.
Sahara Restaurant
Location: 2390 Metropolitan Parkway in Sterling Heights
Date of suspension: Dec. 24, 2020
The MLCC issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C Resort license and permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), dance, entertainment and outdoor service area.
Minnie’s Rhythm Cafe
Location: 546 East Larned Street in Detroit
Date of suspension: Jan. 6, 2021
The Commission issued an emergency suspension of its Class C liquor license and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), additional bar, dance, entertainment and extended hours.
Down the Tracks
Location: 2310 West Court Street in Flint
Date of suspension: Jan. 11, 2021
The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and its permit for Sunday sales (p.m.).
Lakeview Lounge
Location: 640-642 Capital Avenue SW in Battle Creek
Date of suspension: Jan. 12, 2021
The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and SDM licenses and its permit for Sunday sales (p.m.).
Corky’s Beal City Tavern
Location: 2007 North Winn Road in Mt. Pleasant
Date of suspension: Jan. 14, 2021
The Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C and Specially Designated Merchant licenses, as well as its permits for Sunday sales (p.m.) and outdoor service.
The Post Local Bistro
Location: 844 Penniman Avenue in Plymouth
Date of suspension: Jan. 14, 2021
The Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C and Specially Designated Merchant licenses, and its permits for additional bar, Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), dance, entertainment, two outdoor service areas, and direct connection.
Bitely Tavern
Location: 2384 West Main Street in Bitely
Date of suspension: Jan. 15, 2021
The Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C and Specially Designated Merchant licenses, as well as its permits for Sunday sales (p.m.), outdoor service, dance and special purpose.
Punchline Comedy Lounge
Location: 29555 Northwestern Highway in Southfield
Date of suspension: Feb. 4
The business was accused of allowing non-residential indoor gatherings, providing indoor dining and failing to require face coverings for staff members and patrons. The Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C license and all permits.
Birdies Indoor Golf and Bar
Location: 980 North Lapeer Road in Oxford
Date of suspension: Feb. 4
The business was accused of allowing non-residential indoor gatherings, providing indoor dining and failing to require face coverings for staff members and patrons. The Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C license and all permits.
Wooden Nickel
Location: 1751 Presque Isle Avenue in Marquette
Date of suspension: Feb. 10
The Commission issued an emergency suspension of the company’s Class C and SDM licenses, and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), entertainment and outdoor service.