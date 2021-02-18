Michigan business has liquor license suspended for violating COVID mask, capacity, curfew rules

MARQUETTE, Mich. – A Michigan business has had its liquor licenses and permits suspended because it didn’t require masks, exceeded the capacity limit and stayed open past curfew, according to the state.

After being shut down for about two and a half months, Michigan restaurants were allowed to reopen Feb. 1 with certain COVID-19 restrictions in place. All workers must wear masks and customers have to stay six feet away from other parties. The maximum capacity allowed for indoor dining is 25%, and a 10 p.m. curfew was installed.

Michigan officials accuse the Wooden Nickel, at 1751 Presque Isle Avenue in Marquette, of violating several COVID-19 indoor dining rules.

According to the state, the company allowed non-residential indoor gatherings, failed to require cave coverings for staff members and patrons, exceeded the 25% capacity limit and allowed indoor dining after 10 p.m.

As a result, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission has ordered the emergency suspension of the Wooden Nickel’s liquor licenses and permits -- specifically its Class C license, Specially Designated Merchant license and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), entertainment and outdoor service.

Click here to view the full emergency suspension order.

The Wooden Nickel is scheduled to appear before an administrative law judge Friday (Feb. 19). The virtual hearing will determine whether the suspension should continue or if other fines and penalties are warranted, state officials said.

Since September, the state has suspended the liquor licenses of 40 businesses for alleged violations of COVID-19 emergency orders. Click here to view a list of all 40.

Michigan residents can report suspected violations of the COVID-19 rules by calling the MLCC at 866-893-2121.