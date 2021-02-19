President Biden will visit Michigan Pfizer vaccine plant today

President Joe Biden is now scheduled to visit Michigan on Friday after his Thursday trip was postponed due to weather.
Biden is scheduled to tour the Pfizer vaccine manufacturing facility in Portage. It will be the president’s first visit to the state of Michigan since he was elected.
Pfizer said it takes about 110 days to produce a batch of the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this month, the company said it is launching “Project Light Speed” as it plans to make vaccine production more efficient.
Pfizer expects to make a batch of the vaccine in about 60 days, meaning more doses are on the way.
