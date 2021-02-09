Pfizer hopes to cut manufacturing time in half to speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pfizer said it takes about 110 days to produce a batch of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But the company is launching “Project Light Speed” expecting to make production more efficient and make a batch of the vaccine in about 60 days, meaning more doses are on the way.

Anne Jacobs, whose mother is 89 years old, said she will take any positive news. Jacobs’ mother lives on her own and works to stay active.

READ: Meijer to vaccinate 25K Michigan seniors

READ: Feds give Michigan $8.3 million for COVID vaccine distribution support

Ad

“Her friends that are in assisted living have gotten first dosages. She’s got friends all around her that are living actually living alone as well and have gotten their dosage and she can’t figure out why she’s falling through the crash,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said she thought her mother would be one of the first people to get vaccinated. However, she’s not heard anything.

“I’ve signed her up in Huron County and Tuscola County just because they didn’t say you had to be a resident -- counties that might be easier for her to get to other than Oakland (County).

“Patience isn’t going to keep my mom alive. I don’t want her to be another statistic because she dies from COVID because she couldn’t get the vaccine,” Jacobs added.

READ: Meijer to launch COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Michigan stores: What to know