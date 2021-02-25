Ex-Olympics coach with ties to Nassar faces 20 human trafficking charges among others

LANSING, Mich. – Prosecutors filed charges Thursday in Eaton County against the former owner of Twistars Gymnastics, John Geddert.

The former U.S. Olympics coach had ties to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison -- 40-125 years in Eaton County prison and 40-175 years in Ingham County prison -- after more than 150 victims came forward accusing him of sexual assault.

Geddert was the head coach of the U.S. Olympics Gymnastics team in 2012. Nassar was the team’s doctor and also treated gymnasts at Twistars. Geddert, 63, is accused of injuring people for years through forced labor, recruiting minors for forced labor and molestation.

The following felony charges have been filed against Geddert:

14 charges of human trafficking -- forced labor resulting in injury

Six charges of human trafficking of a minor for forced labor

One count of criminal enterprises -- racketeering proceeds

One count first degree criminal sexual conduct

One county second degree criminal sexual conduct

One count lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation

If convicted, Geddert could face a sentence of up to 350 years in prison.

Prosecutors said a witness claimed Geddert had knowledge of Nassar’s abuse dating back to the 1990s. However, Geddert has said he had no knowledge of Nassar’s abuse while he worked at Twistars.

Twistars was sold to new owners in early 2021 and changed its name to Capital City Flips.

Attorney General Dana Nessel was scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon with further details on the case.