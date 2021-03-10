Michigan’s version of Lil Sebastian, Blondi, named finalist for Cadbury Bunny tryouts

Sorry Parks and Rec, we’ve got our own famous mini horse!

Much like the stardom of Lil Sebastian, who was featured on the NBC comedy “Parks and Recreation,” Michigan’s own mini horse is getting her time in the limelight.

Blondi, a mini horse from Clay Township, has been selected as a top 10 finalist in the 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. The winner will be the next star of the iconic Clucking Bunny Commercial.

Now through March 17, animal lovers can vote on their favorite finalist HERE. Good luck, Blondi! Just keep an eye on Jerry, hopefully he doesn’t leave the door open!

This year’s contest winner will be announced on March 23rd and will be awarded $5,000 and star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, set to air on TV nationwide.