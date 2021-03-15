Michigan renters, landlords can apply for assistance through new program

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State House Development Authority (MSHDA) announced a $282 million rental assistance program meant to help tenants who are struggling due to the COVID pandemic avoid eviction.

The program is also meant to ensure that landlords can recoup owed rent. Another $340 million is available to be appropriated by the state legislature.

The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program replaces the Eviction Diversion Program (EDP) that MSHDA launched in July.

For so many Michiganders, the fear of losing their home during the pandemic has been very real. That’s why I took steps to mitigate evictions with a moratorium and the Eviction Diversion Program last year. I was proud to sign this legislation bringing more federal funds into MSHDA to help individuals and families by alleviating the burden of rent and utility payments. Governor Gretchen Whitmer

MSHDA expects to assist between 50,000 and 55,000 families or 140,000 individuals this year.

Who is eligible?

Landlords or tenants can apply for CERA. It is for renter households that have incomes less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) and meet the following conditions:

Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and

Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability evidenced by a past due utility or rent notice.

At MSHDA, we know just how critical housing security is for success in so many other areas of life, and it takes a heavy toll on individuals and families when they don’t know how they will make their next rent payment or if they will still have a roof above their heads next week. CERA gives Michiganders that much-needed peace of mind by helping them catch up on their rent and utility costs while also ensuring landlords can recover rent owed to them. Kelly Rose, MSHDA’s chief housing solutions officer

How to apply

The U.S. Department of Treasury requires applicants to show documentation of pandemic-related financial hardships. That can include unemployment, loss of income and increased expenses.

Ad

MSHDA will have an online application portal where people can apply by the end of March or the beginning of April. Tenants and landlords can also apply through their local service agency.

View the contact list below:

Eligible households may also qualify for assistance paying utilities through CERA. Copies of bills are required so payments can be made for the renter.

Click here to learn more about CERA.