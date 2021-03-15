Michigan renters, landlords can apply for assistance through new program

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State House Development Authority (MSHDA) announced a $282 million rental assistance program meant to help tenants who are struggling due to the COVID pandemic avoid eviction.
The program is also meant to ensure that landlords can recoup owed rent. Another $340 million is available to be appropriated by the state legislature.
The COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) program replaces the Eviction Diversion Program (EDP) that MSHDA launched in July.
MSHDA expects to assist between 50,000 and 55,000 families or 140,000 individuals this year.
Who is eligible?
Landlords or tenants can apply for CERA. It is for renter households that have incomes less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) and meet the following conditions:
- Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and
- Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability evidenced by a past due utility or rent notice.
How to apply
The U.S. Department of Treasury requires applicants to show documentation of pandemic-related financial hardships. That can include unemployment, loss of income and increased expenses.
MSHDA will have an online application portal where people can apply by the end of March or the beginning of April. Tenants and landlords can also apply through their local service agency.
View the contact list below:
Eligible households may also qualify for assistance paying utilities through CERA. Copies of bills are required so payments can be made for the renter.