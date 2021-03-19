Michigan pushes due date for individual income tax returns back to May 17

LANSING, Mich. – The due date for Michigan individual income tax annual returns has been pushed back to May 17, the state treasury department announced.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the new filing deadline after the IRS extended its deadline to May 17. The original deadline was April 15.

“I’m happy to announce that we are giving Michiganders extra time on their taxes this year,” Whitmer said. “This has been a difficult year for everyone, and by moving the income tax payment date, I hope families have the buffer they need to get their finances in order.”

“Taxpayers are trying to understand how the federal stimulus and the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting their taxes,” state treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “We are continuously evaluating how we can assist taxpayers. Changing the state’s filing and payment deadlines can help individuals figure out their next steps as we navigate these extraordinary times.”

Under the new deadline, state individual income tax annual returns and payments are due before 11:59 p.m. May 17. Taxpayers who are owed a refund are encouraged to file their state income tax returns so they can receive their refunds.

Taxpayers who need time beyond May 17 can request an extension to Oct. 15. They should estimate their tax liability and pay any taxes owed by May 17 to avoid additional interest or penalties, state officials said.

First-quarter estimates for tax year 2021 are still due April 15.