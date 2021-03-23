Michigan 2021 state highway road construction projects: Here’s what’s planned

The Michigan governor announced a list of 21 state highway road construction projects Tuesday that are planned for the 2021 season through the Rebuilding Michigan bonding program.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said these road projects (listed below) are a blend of those previously funded through the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) budget as well as several supported by the Rebuilding Michigan bonding program.

The Rebuilding Michigan program was made possible when the State Transportation Commission (STC) in January 2020 authorized MDOT to issue $3.5 billion in bonds over four years to finance infrastructure improvements, under authority granted by the Michigan Constitution and Public Act 51 of 1951. Funding raised through bond sales will finance 49 new projects throughout the state, and it frees up funding already dedicated to those project for roughly 120 other projects, expanding the scope of that work or advancing project schedules, according to Whitmer’s office.

The program’s objective is to “rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.”

Here are some of the projects starting or resuming in March 2021:

Dozens of other road and bridge rebuilding projects are planned for the 2021 construction season through the traditional federal and state funding sources, as well as the Rebuilding Michigan bonding program.

“MDOT’s 2021 program includes rebuilding and resurfacing roughly 920 lane miles of state highways and freeways, and performing preventative maintenance on another 830 lane miles throughout Michigan,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “Our department is working quickly to turn the additional funding we’ve been entrusted with into better, safer roads and bridges that support our economy and thousands of jobs.”

Potholes have become a Michigan tradition --- not one we enjoy keeping alive.

Potholes have been particularly bad in recent years. It’s been so rough, we stopped asking for the worst potholes and started asking for the best roads in Metro Detroit.

So what’s the deal with potholes? Why are they so bad in Michigan? The simple answer is: it’s our crazy Pure Michigan weather.

Pothole questions: Why are Ohio’s roads better than Michigan’s roads?

Potholes are created when snow and ice melt as part of Michigan’s seasonal freeze-thaw cycles. Moisture seeps into the pavement, freezes, expands and thaws, creating a gap in the pavement. As vehicles drive over the gap, the pavement weakens leading to a pothole.

So, in a month where we can have ten inches of snow and three inches of rain in a three-week span, potholes are thriving on Michigan roads.

Read more here.