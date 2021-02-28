2-year construction project on Gratiot Avenue begins Monday in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A 2-year project on Gratiot Avenue in Macomb County will begin Monday.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, more than three miles of Gratiot Avenue in Roseville will be rebuilt. Construction will focus on the stretch between 11 Mile and Common roads in 2021 and is expected to work between Common and 14 Mile roads in 2022.

MDOT said the 2-year project will replace the asphalt and road signs, maintain the water main and sewers and modernize traffic signals and sidewalks to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, traffic will be reduced to two lanes. On the northbound side, the left lane will be closed from Frazho to Common roads and on the southbound side, the left lane will be closed from Common to 11 Mile roads.

More information on the project can be found on Moving Macomb’s official website here.

