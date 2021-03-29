Michigan virus surge, vaccinations up: Where things stand this week

A look at where things stand with COVID-19 cases and vaccines in Michigan heading into the new week. (This was originally published in the Morning Report Newsletter - sign up for it here or by using the form below.)

COVID surge: New COVID-19 cases are surging again in Michigan, and an increase in hospitalizations is being felt, this time from a younger age group. Inpatient data collected by the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) shows hospitalizations increased by 633% for adults ages 30-39 and by 800% for adults ages 40-49. The 7-day average for new cases and positive test rates are at the highest point since December.

It’s hard to see how exactly this would somehow slow down this week. There aren’t many restrictions still in place, outside of mask mandates and some capacity limits. But with vaccinations moving quicker, the weather getting warmer, and COVID fatigue getting the best of us, we’re in a race against time.

Deaths haven’t risen but usually lag behind big spikes in cases. Let’s hope they stay low.

Last week, Gov. Whitmer said she had no plans to introduce any new restrictions, even though businesses told Local 4 that they were fearful of another period of lockdowns, as cases surge.

Vaccinations moving: About 65% of Michigan residents over the age of 65 have received at least one vaccine dose, while about 45% are fully vaccinated. As of Friday, 31% of Michigan adults had received at least one dose, and 18% were fully vaccinated. That’s up from about 26% last Monday -- so the pace is picking up.

Last week, Ford Field opened for vaccinations, with 13,000 appointments in the first three days. The mass vaccination site will remain open for at least the next seven weeks. (Click here to register for an appointment through Meijer). You can see vaccine coverage by county below.

More info: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Starting April 5, all Michigan residents 16 and up will become eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nationally, more than 143 million doses have been administered, with 72% of the 65 and up group having one dose and 49% fully vaccinated. That is HUGE. Overall, 20% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

