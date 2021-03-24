MHA: Younger age groups driving rise in Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations

Michigan’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise again -- but data shows it’s younger age groups who are driving the increase.

Inpatient data collected by the Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) shows hospitalizations increased by 633% for adults ages 30-39 and by 800% for adults ages 40-49.

Hospitalization growth rates decline as the vaccination rates per age group increases, with hospitalizations increasing by just 37% for adults 80 or older, of which 44% of the population are fully vaccinated in the state.

Groups under the age of 50 are among the lowest vaccinated groups in Michigan right now as eligibility expands for the 16 and older groups.

As of March 23, a total of 1,659 inpatients were in Michigan hospitals for COVID-19, including 356 in critical care and 133 on ventilators. Total inpatients have doubled since late February.

“Michigan is making progress at ultimately defeating the COVID-19 pandemic through increasing vaccination rates, but the war is not yet over,” said MHA Chief Medical Officer Gary Roth, DO. “Now is not the time to let our guard down and risk contracting COVID-19 with more contagious variants emerging and vaccines becoming widely available. My prescription to all Michiganders is to wear your mask, wash your hands, avoid crowds and when it is your turn, get your vaccine. You must continue to take preventive measures even after you’re vaccinated because it takes at least two weeks for a vaccine’s full protection to kick in following the last dose, and it will take time to vaccinate everyone.”

Michiganders are being urged by the MHA to commit to proven COVID-19 preventive measures and to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to them amid increasing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

“While much of our healthcare workforce is vaccinated, caring for a third surge of COVID-19 patients is mentally and physically draining for all front-line caregivers,” said MHA CEO Brian Peters. “Failing to follow proven preventive measures is not only dangerous to our health but hurts our economy and delays when in-person activities such as returning to work can occur with minimal restrictions. It will still take a few more months to vaccinate everyone, which is why we have to do everything in our power to slow the current growth. While you wait your turn for your safe and effective vaccine, mask up, practice social distancing and wash your hands.”

