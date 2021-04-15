Gov. Whitmer doubles down on no new COVID restrictions

LANSING, Mich. – While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may not be getting the surge of vaccines she asked for from Washington D.C., the state will be ramping up a specific antibody treatment for those who are sick.

Whitmer’s decision not to force further restrictions is getting support from state Republican leaders.

“The most important thing you can do is to get vaccinated,” Whitmer said.

The state’s wealthier communities are getting vaccination, while economically-disadvantaged communities are not at the same rate due to hesitancy.

It’s something Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan addressed Wednesday night.

“We know we have to do more and the supply is available. You can get an appointment by making a phone call and at this point, the biggest thing we need to do is push out information,” Duggan said.

Instead of ordering, the governor is asking people to take a two-week pause from indoor dining, youth sports and in-person learning at high schools.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey tweeted, “I applaud @GovWhitmer for resisting the tremendous pressure to lock our state down and trusting Michiganders to do the right thing.”

House Speaker Jason Wenworth issued a statement, saying:

“Gov. Whitmer is right to reject calls for new restrictions and shutdowns. This is no time to go backward in our fight against COVID. “Instead, this is a time to look forward. Michigan has made strong progress with vaccinations, with more than 60% of seniors fully vaccinated and almost half of the state having had at least one dose. We have appropriated tens of millions of dollars that is still being used to fund this effort, open up vaccine clinics, and make shots available to anyone who wants one as soon as possible. The expanded use of antibody therapy will also help our highest risk friends and neighbors. The governor should continue focusing on vaccinations, encouraging personal responsibility, and moving Michigan further along the path to normalcy.”

