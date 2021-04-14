Detroit mayor says city’s hospitals ‘soaring’ with COVID patients, vaccine rate ‘extremely low’

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the city’s hospitals are starting to fill up with COVID-19 patients, and he’s worried about the “extremely low” vaccine rate.

Duggan said 22 Detroit residents died from COVID-19 within the first 10 days of April. He said 10 of those deaths were Detroiters age 70 and older who have been eligible for the vaccine since January.

“Many of these tragic deaths were preventable,” Duggan tweeted.

The city of Detroit tweeted Wednesday that Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are still available. Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment at several available locations can call 313-230-0505 to do so.

“In comparison with surrounding counties and suburbs, Detroit’s vaccine rate is extremely low,” Duggan tweeted.

The mayor expressed concern about the health system becoming overwhelmed. He wants more residents to sign up for vaccinations.

“Our hospitals are soaring with COVID-19 patients,” Duggan tweeted. “With COVID-19 vaccines more accessible than ever, I’m urging Detroiters to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

